30-Hour Famine collects food and funds

File photo – First United Methodist’s Day of Famine will help the community in a variety of ways. After a long 30 hours of fasting and making improvements to the Outreach Center, the church will have some very hungry youth members to feed.

One of Franklin’s most unique charitable drives is preparing for its big day. For the past 30 years, the 30-Hour Famine has brought together congregations from around the world to raise funds and…