Homecoming

Subhead Friends, family welcome Ethan Farrell back to FHS

Press photo/Will Woolever - FHS cross-country runner Ethan Farrell (center, blue shirt) catches up with friends at a celebration in his honor on Thursday, Nov. 5. Several dozen friends and family gathered on the FHS football field to welcome Farrell home more than three months after a serious car wreck left him with severe head trauma.

When Ethan Farrell’s mom told him to get in the car, the FHS junior didn’t think much of it at first. “My mom was like, ‘Let’s go get in the car,’ and I was I was thinking I was going to go to my…